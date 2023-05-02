GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “I Love My Park Day” at Grafton Lakes State Park will be on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers of all ages are invited to a morning of service on park trails, shores, and fields. Interested eventgoers can pre-register online.

Participants can check in at 8:30 a.m. near the Beach Tent, located on the right side of the main parking lot at the end of the main park road. Those who have pre-registered will receive a t-shirt provided by Parks and Trails NY. Snacks will be provided by the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park before the event, with a pizza party to be held afterward.

There is no entry fee for volunteers at this event. Grafton Lakes State Park is located off Route 2, 12 miles east of Troy. Anyone with further questions can call the park at (518) 279-1155.