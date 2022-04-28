GRAFTON LAKES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York ‘ I Love My Park’ Day. Grafton Lakes State Park will be hosting its annual event on Saturday, May 7.

Officials said spots are limited and pre-registration is encouraged. The event is free of charge and sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m., at the Welcome Center. The projects will take place on park trails, shores, and fields from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Scout troops, outdoor clubs, families, and anyone interested are all welcome. Volunteers will join friends of all ages with refreshments and a free t-shirt. Pre-registration will be required to guarantee t-shirts and volunteers will be given free entry to the park for the rest of the day they said.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy. Officials said volunteers should use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. For more information, please call the park at (518) 279-1155.