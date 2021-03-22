I-787’s Empire State Plaza exit closing Wednesday to Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning Capital Region drivers of a major closure from Wednesday to Friday. Exit 3 on Interstate 787—the exit for the Empire State Plaza—will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

DOT says crews will be working on overhead signs on the highway.

In the other direction, the exit leads to Rensselaer via the Dunn Memorial Bridge. Northbound drivers will be detoured to exit 4, and from there to Quay Street and Water Street. That left turn onto Water Street brings drivers to the Empire State Plaza and Rensselaer.

DOT says the off-ramp from the westbound Dunn Memorial Bridge to both directions of I-787 will be closed on Saturday, April 3, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more overhead sign work. Drivers will detour to the South Mall Expressway to loop underneath the Empire State Plaza and on to the interstate.