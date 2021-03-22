I-787’s Empire State Plaza exit closing Wednesday to Friday

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Graphic_273456

Road Work generic, construction generic,

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning Capital Region drivers of a major closure from Wednesday to Friday. Exit 3 on Interstate 787—the exit for the Empire State Plaza—will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

DOT says crews will be working on overhead signs on the highway.

In the other direction, the exit leads to Rensselaer via the Dunn Memorial Bridge. Northbound drivers will be detoured to exit 4, and from there to Quay Street and Water Street. That left turn onto Water Street brings drivers to the Empire State Plaza and Rensselaer.

DOT says the off-ramp from the westbound Dunn Memorial Bridge to both directions of I-787 will be closed on Saturday, April 3, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more overhead sign work. Drivers will detour to the South Mall Expressway to loop underneath the Empire State Plaza and on to the interstate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire