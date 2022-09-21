TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College’s (HVCC) Counseling and Wellness Department will be hosting the 13th annual Race Away Stigma 5k Run and Fun Walk this Saturday, September 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Student Pavilion. Registration for the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the same location.

The run aims to raise awareness about the stigma associated with mental illness, and supporting those who struggle with mental health issues. HVCC’s Counseling and Wellness Department is expanding its focus to combat the stigma of accessing resources, and reaching out to aid mental wellness, as well as physical health, emotional health, social health, occupational health, spiritual health, religious health, and intellectual health.

“The embarrassment, or stigma, often associated with mental illness and the act of seeking

support for mental health are the two of the most significant deterrents for individuals getting the

help they need,” said Larry Ellis, Interim Director of Counseling and Wellness Services at Hudson

Valley Community College. “The more we talk about mental health issues, encourage people to seek

help, and promote the importance of overall wellness, the easier it will be for those people who are

struggling with the stigma associated with mental illness.”

Ellis says the event gets bigger by the year and hopes more people from the Capital region will participate. More race information is listed below –

Race Information

• Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Student Pavilion

• Race/walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

• The race will begin and end on campus, with the majority of the course being throughout the

nearby neighborhoods.

• Awards and post-race snacks begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Student Pavilion

• Prizes awarded for top three overall male and female competitors, and top three male and

female finishers in each age group.

• Homecoming activities to follow race

Registration Fees

$20 Public

$0 Current Hudson Valley Students

$0 For Veterans

Registration for veterans is paid for courtesy of the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Support

Interested runners can also register at their registration website as well.