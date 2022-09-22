TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will be kicking off their homecoming weekend, starting today at 4:15 p.m., and will last through September 25. The celebration will start with the dedication of the college foundation’s new Alumni House, followed by an open house reception. Most events will be open to the public, with some requiring an RSVP. The full schedule of events for homecoming weekend is as follows-

Thursday, September 22- Alumni House Dedication . The dedication will begin at 4:15 p.m., with the reception starting at 5 p.m. Hudson Valley’s President Roger Ramsammy and the Foundation for the official dedication of the Gordon ’62 and Linda Zuckerman Alumni House will lead the dedication. To RSVP, contact Foundation@hvcc.edu or call (518) 629-8012.

Saturday, September 24 – 13th Annual Race Away Stigma 5k Run and Fun Walk . All are invited to participate in this run to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illness, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The run is free to Hudson Valley students. Contact counselling and wellness services at (518) 629-7320 or email counseling@hvcc.edu for registration information. Distinguished Alumni Breakfast – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Alumni will be celebrated for notable contributions within their career fields, as well as communities. Dr. John Halpin (class of 1982), George Hermina, Esp. (class of 1985), and Dr. Brenda Robinson (class of 2001) will be this year's honorees at the breakfast. Held at the Siek Campus Center on the second floor, interested guests must RSVP to foundation@hvcc.edu or call (518) 629-8012. Tailgate Party and BBQ – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend to enjoy music, food, and beverages outside of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium before the Homecoming football game. Homecoming Football Game – noon – 3 p.m. The Vikings will face off against Hocking College as they seek a Region three championship. The game is free to attend. Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony – Beginning at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., join HVCC as they induct the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class. RSVP is required, and those interested can call (518) 629-7328, or visit the HVCC Athletics website. This year's inductees are Jenna Brophy, Justin Gallo, Kamar Jorden, Drew Marrochello, and the 1971 Baseball Team.

– . All are invited to participate in this run to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illness, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The run is free to Hudson Valley students. Contact counselling and wellness services at (518) 629-7320 or email counseling@hvcc.edu for registration information. Sunday, September 25 – Men’s and Women’s Soccer Games – beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Vikings soccer teams will play Herkimer College, with the men’s game kicking off at 1 p.m., with the women’s game slated to start at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided at each game.