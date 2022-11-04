TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court. Zymiere Walton, 20, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Several HVCC students say they were walking on campus around noontime Thursday when they heard screams coming from the parking lot near the McDonough Sports Complex. The school’s public safety director, Fred Aliberti, said an HVCC student had been the victim of a stabbing.

“A little bit before noon, an individual was stabbed approximately two to three times,” Aliberti told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker Thursday. “There was a vehicle in the area. We had some witnesses in the area and they told us the vehicle left the area.”

Police began searching for the suspect while EMTs rushed the injured woman to the hospital. School administrators said there was no immediate danger to the campus, as video surveillance showed the suspect driving off after the stabbing.

Around three hours later, Albany Police arrested Walton in Albany. No motive was provided for his alleged actions.

After his court appearance Friday, Walton was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. Attorneys representing Walton argued in court that he was acting in self-defense and that the victim came at him with the knife.

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnely said Friday that the victim is in and out of consciousness. Walton is due back in court on November 9.