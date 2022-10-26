TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Palooza Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will be open to the public, with other events held specifically for students, staff, and faculty.

The community is welcome to attend Pumpkin Palooza, a free pre-Halloween celebration that will include music, refreshments, an illusionist, a balloon artist, carnival games, prizes, caricatures, a bike giveaway, and more family-friendly activities. Participants can walk through a display of pumpkins carved and/or decorated by Hudson Valley students, faculty, and staff, and are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes.

Engineering Science students will compete in the annual Pumpkin Launch using catapults they have designed and built. Food, music, a donut-eating contest, and a pumpkin decorating contest will take place in the Campus Center for Hudson Valley students, staff, and faculty from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.