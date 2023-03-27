TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This summer, the Hudson Valley Community College is offering over 70 free college-level courses for rising high school juniors and seniors. Tuition, fees, and textbooks will be funded entirely through a college scholarship. The scholarship will cover up to eight credits.

The classes will be taught by Hudson Valley faculty members, mostly online or in a remote learning format. Additional courses will be taught in person at Troy High School.

“We want to do everything in our power to make our summer College in the High School courses even more accessible,” said President Roger Ramsammy. “By offering a full scholarship on tuition and providing open educational resources or free textbooks, we are offering an incredible opportunity for students to get a jump start on their college career while still in high school.”

Registration opens on March 27. The first session runs from May 22 through June 30, and the second session runs from July 3 through August 10. Students can register here.