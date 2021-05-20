HVCC offering free summer high school program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College has a new opportunity for local high school students and their families: all expenses paid for its over 50 college and high school courses this summer.

This will cover tuition, fees and books and is an opportunity for students to get a jump on their higher education without the financial burden.

HVCC usually makes the offer at a reduced rate, but this is the first time the cost of the courses will be free.

The college also announced no cost academic enrichment programs for high school students aimed at preparing incoming freshman with the skills they will need to take on college level math and English.

