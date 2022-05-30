TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) announced Wednesday that it will use $250,000 in grant funding to help establish a weekend Nursing program, starting in the Fall 2022 semester. The funding, from a State University of New York (SUNY) High Needs Training Grant, supports the hiring of three full-time faculty members, a new nursing lab, and equipment for the students. The grant funding is part of a $3.2 million effort across SUNY to expand access to in-demand health care centers.

What the college will call the “Nursing Weekend Track” will accept its first class for Fall 2022 and will initially enroll 18 students with plans to increase enrollment to 36 students. Hudson Valley is the first community college in the SUNY system to offer this option.

Over the past decade, there has been an ongoing effort to accommodate the large number of students applying to the college’s highly-competitive A.A.S. Nursing program. The Nursing Weekend Track is the latest of these efforts.

A one-year advanced option in Nursing, which offered accelerated training for eligible students, began in May 2019 with nine students and increased to 24 students in May 2021, with plans to increase to 30 students in May 2022. The Nursing Department has also traditionally offered a full-time daytime program (60 students) and a part-time evening program (45 students).

“We know that the Capital Region’s health care system needs an ongoing influx of highly skilled registered nurses, and this new weekend degree opportunity will allow us to expand the number of graduates each year,” said President Roger Ramsammy. “The SUNY High Needs Training Grant allows us to see a need in our community and have the capability to address it.”