HVCC hosting Pumpkin Palooza Thursday

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is hosting a drive-thru Pumpkin Palooza event.

Pumpkin Palooza is free and open to the public, and costumes are highly encouraged. Visitors will drive down a trail and encounter spooky costumes, characters, and decorations. They’ll put goody bags in the trunk of your car or hang them from the side view mirrors. However, there’s a limited number available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2012, the annual Pumpkin Palooza has drawn thousands to campus for a safe and free community-oriented event. This year’s family fall festival is a drive-thru in order to maintain social distancing. Participants should also stay in their vehicles with their windows shut.

HVCC is located at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report