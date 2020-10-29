HVCC hosting Pumpkin Palooza Thursday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is hosting a drive-thru Pumpkin Palooza event.

Pumpkin Palooza is free and open to the public, and costumes are highly encouraged. Visitors will drive down a trail and encounter spooky costumes, characters, and decorations. They’ll put goody bags in the trunk of your car or hang them from the side view mirrors. However, there’s a limited number available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2012, the annual Pumpkin Palooza has drawn thousands to campus for a safe and free community-oriented event. This year’s family fall festival is a drive-thru in order to maintain social distancing. Participants should also stay in their vehicles with their windows shut.

HVCC is located at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

