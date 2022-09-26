RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assistant Professor of physics and astronomy Richard Monda at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will be discussing The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) double asteroid redirection test (DART) on Monday around 7:15 p.m. DART will demonstrate a technology that aims to address the hazard of any asteroid or comet that is predicted to hit Earth. This will only be a test, as no comet or asteroid is predicted to collide with Earth.

DART will impact a small asteroid named Dimorphos, which is roughly 500 feet across, and will aim to change its motion around Didymos, a larger asteroid that Dimorphos orbits. DART, a small aircraft, will collide with the asteroid to deflect it. Telescopes on Earth will assess the change in speed and path of the small asteroid.

The Dimorphos and Didymos asteroid system is not on a path to collide with Earth, and there is no danger from the anticipated change in orbit if any change happens at all. This asteroid system was chosen due to its position being so close to Earth, and making it easy for professional telescopes to measure any change in orbit that may occur.

Monda, a member of HVCC’s Biology, Chemistry and Physics Department since 2001, wrote “Star Talk,” a monthly column in The Sunday Gazette for over 32 years, and was director of the Schenectady Museum Planetarium for 10 years. Monda also talks about astronomy events on local news broadcasts and hosts “HVCC Eyes on the Sky,” a video series about astronomy on YouTube.