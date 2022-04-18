TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has been awarded $350,000 to support electric vehicle development. The project will develop training modules to address knowledge gaps in trades critical for the transition to battery-operated electric vehicles.

“Our Capital Region has a long and proud history of technological and scientific research and discovery,” said Congressman Paul Tonko. “With this investment, our region can build on that legacy by training a new generation of technicians and engineers in the critical and growing electric vehicle industry.”

The United States’ transition to electric vehicles will require large numbers of technicians with an understanding of electric vehicle charging stations. This grant, administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF), will allow HVCC to begin training the next generation of EV experts.

“The exponential growth in vehicle electrification throughout our nation and the globe requires a new generation of technicians and electricians with the knowledge and skills to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce landscape. With decades of experience and faculty expertise in skilled trades and technology career training, Hudson Valley Community College is leading the way with the Vehicle to Grid Educational Initiative,” said Roger Ramsammy, Ph.D., president of Hudson Valley Community College.

“Investments in EV charging technologies offer a golden opportunity to revolutionize our nation’s transportation system. The technicians trained by this new program will support infrastructure that helps us reach our climate goals and reduce emissions, all while creating good-paying jobs and driving down consumer costs,” said Tonko.