TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy restaurant week returns! Now’s the time to try out that place you’ve seen and haven’t tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18.
Participating Businesses
Dine
- 518 Donuts: 501 Broadway
- Greek House: 27 Third Street
- Mi Casa: 72 Congress Street
- Plumb Oyster Bar: 15 Second Street
- The Ruck: 104 Third Street
- Ryan’s Wake: 403 River Street
- Soul Delicious: 433 River Street, inside River Street Market
- Sunhee’s Farm & Kitchen: 95-97 Ferry Street
- Tatu Tacos & Tequila: 100 Congress Street
Play
- Franklin Alley Social Club: 50 Franklin Street
Shop (special discounts during restaurant week)
- 10:Two: 3 Third Street
- Matt’s Refillery: 199 River Street
- Truly Rhe: 1 Broadway
- Upstate of Mind: 33 Second Street., First Floor
Troy restaurant week is a chance to support small businesses while enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The downtown Troy website will have complete lists on what is offered during restaurant week as well as updates and new specials added daily.