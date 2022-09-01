TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy restaurant week returns! Now’s the time to try out that place you’ve seen and haven’t tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18.

Participating Businesses

Dine

518 Donuts: 501 Broadway

501 Broadway Greek House: 27 Third Street

27 Third Street Mi Casa: 72 Congress Street

72 Congress Street Plumb Oyster Bar: 15 Second Street

15 Second Street The Ruck: 104 Third Street

104 Third Street Ryan's Wake: 403 River Street

403 River Street Soul Delicious: 433 River Street, inside River Street Market

433 River Street, inside River Street Market Sunhee's Farm & Kitchen: 95-97 Ferry Street

95-97 Ferry Street Tatu Tacos & Tequila: 100 Congress Street

Play

Franklin Alley Social Club: 50 Franklin Street

Shop (special discounts during restaurant week)

10:Two: 3 Third Street

3 Third Street Matt's Refillery: 199 River Street

199 River Street Truly Rhe: 1 Broadway

1 Broadway Upstate of Mind: 33 Second Street., First Floor

Troy restaurant week is a chance to support small businesses while enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The downtown Troy website will have complete lists on what is offered during restaurant week as well as updates and new specials added daily.