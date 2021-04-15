Humane society extends 30-day sheltering contract to City of Troy

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has extended a 30-day bridge contract for animal sheltering services for the City of Troy. The City, whose current contract with MHHS expired on March 31, has accepted this contract while they determine future plans for the sheltering of stray animals.

“The animals of our community are our top priority. We value our long-standing relationship with the City of Troy and welcome dialogue about a future partnership,” said Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. “We look forward to continuing our discussions in partnership with Mayor Madden on the best way to care for the city’s animals. Regardless of outcome, whether the city decides to continue with MHHS or another shelter moving forward, we want to ensure no animal is left uncared for in the interim.”

At this time, stray dogs and cats from the City of Troy will be brought to MHHS. The Society holds animal sheltering contacts with over 20 local municipalities and takes in over 3,000 animals each year.

In recent months, MHHS has put in place new contracts with several Capital Region municipal partners. Many had not been adjusted since they were originally put into place, and no longer reflected the true cost of providing the service to the municipalities.