TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Valley Writers Guild (HVWG) announced that this year’s contest will be poetry. The winner will be awarded cash prizes and invited to read their winning piece at a special event being held later in the year.

The Hudson Valley Writers Guild supports the efforts of writers in all genres by sponsoring readings, workshops, and contests and providing several valuable resources for the entire literary community of Upstate New York. The HVWG hosts a number of events such as open mics, readings, poetry slams, music, and spoken word, as well as the annual Albany Word Fest while pursuing new and vibrant ideas of members and community residents.

Submission guidelines:

All contestants must be residents of New York State. Current members of the HVWG Board and their families are not eligible.

Entries must be postmarked by May 31, 2022.

Identification/contact information must not appear anywhere on the submission.

Submit up to three poems.

Submissions must be previously unpublished.

Prizes:

1st prize: $100

2nd prize: $75

3rd prize: $50

3 Honorable mentions: $20 each

The entry fee is $10 for HVWG members and $15 for non-members. Winners will be notified by email and results will be posted online.