TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College is offering free textbooks to students taking a nine-day winter session course. The intensive courses fit an entire semester of material into an accelerated term.

“We understand that many students aim to get ahead during the winter break but struggle with the cost of higher education,” said Hudson Valley President Roger Ramsammy. “By covering the cost of their books, our goal is to ease any financial difficulties and help students stay on track and advance their goals quickly.”

The credit-bearing courses run from January 2 to 12. Most courses are offered online. A few will be held on campus or in a hybrid format. The courses are available for current, transfer, or new students.

For additional information about taking a winter session course, current students may contact their academic advisor. New students should contact Continuing Education.