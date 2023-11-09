TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Community College is hosting an Open House for prospective students on Saturday, November 11. The Open House will be held on the main campus from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prospective students can take a student-led campus tour and meet with faculty and staff. Representatives from academic departments, student services, and academic support offices will be available.

Registration for the Open House closes at noon on Friday, November 10. Walk-ins will be accepted. Contact the Admissions Office at (518) 629-7309 for more information.