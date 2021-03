TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas announced on Wednesday that the county will be holding COVID vaccine clinics on March 18 and 19.

The clinics will be held at Hudson Valley Community College and run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eligible county residents can sign up on the New York State Department of Health website.