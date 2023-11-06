RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild will be presenting their 45th annual Show and Sale. The event will be held from November 10 through November 12 at Pat’s Barn in Rensselaer.

The showcase will feature the works of dozens of crafts creators. Attendees can get a jump start on holiday gift shopping with products such as handwoven clothing, furnishings and accessories all being available for purchase at the show.

The event will host weaving and spinning demonstrations as well as fashion shows. The Show and Sale will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Pat’s Barn is located in Rensselaer Technology Park at 110 Defreest Drive. The event is free to attend and open to the public.