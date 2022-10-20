RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over $125M has been awarded to 26 state and local government agencies by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The money will be put towards protecting children and families from lead-based paint and other home health hazards.

Over $9.7M was awarded to Elmira, Rochester, Genesee County, and the Rensselaer County Department of Health through HUD’s Healthy Homes’ Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control and Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Grant Programs. The Rensselaer County Department of Health was awarded $2,337,714 of the cut. The grant program’s name for the Rensselaer County Department of Health is the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Grant Program.

“These HUD grants will allow local governments to address lead hazards in 340 low and very low-income homes with children,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “The resources assist in identifying and controlling lead-based paint hazards in eligible privately owned housing to ensure families and children are safe from hazards that can lead to asthma, lead poisoning, and injury.”