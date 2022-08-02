BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A household hazardous waste disposal event is set for August 27 at Brunswick Town Hall. Residents of Brunswick, Sand Lake, Troy, and Bethlehem can participate in this event.

The event allows residents to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service. Electronics, tires, or shredding will not be accepted.

Advanced registration is required. Residents must visit their participating municipality’s website to register. Residents without access to the internet can contact their community’s municipal liaison:

Brunswick and Sand Lake: Ann Shaughnessy, ashaughnessy@rensco.com or (518) 270-2888

Troy: Renee Panetta, recycling@troyny.gov or (518) 279-7171

Bethlehem: Dan Lilkas-Rain, drain@townofbethlehem.org or 518-439-4955, ext. 1510

Accepted waste

Acetone, adhesives, aerosols, aerosol Cans, antifreeze, asbestos, auto body repair products

Batteries, battery acid, brake fluid, transmission fluid

Ammonia and solvent-based cleaners

Contact cement, driveway sealer, dry cleaning solvent, floorcare products

Fertilizer, fiberglass epoxy, fire extinguisher

Fluorescent bulbs

Gasoline and other fuels

Ink, insect Spray, lighter fluid, mothballs, nail polish, nail polish remover

Pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool cleaners, propane tanks, rat poison

Resins, shoe polish, spot remover, stump remover, weed killer, wood preservative

Business owners wanting to dispose of hazardous waste can set up an appointment in advance with the vendor. There will be fees associated with the disposal of these materials. To arrange an appointment and be connected with the vendor, you can contact the correct municipal liaison.