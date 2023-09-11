HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state of emergency declared on Friday in the Village of Hoosick Falls has been lifted as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Power and power poles have been restored, roads are opened, and the most pressing clean-up has been completed, according to Mayor Robert Allen.

At the time when the state of emergency was declared, the Rensselaer Street Pump Station and its generator were offline, resulting in water pressure issues that persisted in the Snow Street area of the Village. Many trees came down on power lines, resulting in the loss of power.