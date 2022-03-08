HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 30 years ago, Hoosick Falls Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket. Tuesday, it was announced that the 31st anniversary of Hoosick Falls’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, March 12.

The parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Wood Park and will travel down Main Street, John Street, Willard Street, and back down Main. Featured participants include the Taconic Pipe Band, Yankee Doodle Band, Fifes and Drums of Olde Saratoga, Cambridge Band, the Vermont Field Music Fyfe and Drums, and many floats and marchers.

After the parade is the Irish Festival, held at the Hoosick Armory and other Hoosick Falls locations. The Armory will host the band Craig Agus Ceol with Irish Music. The Sand Bar, another local business, will host the Celtic Games.

The Hoosick Falls Country Club and the Polish Hall will serve corned beef at 3:00 p.m. Corned beef and cabbage dinners will also be served after the parade at The Falls Diner, Jeans Place, and Hoosick Provisions.

For more information on the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest, contact Kevin O’Malley. He can be reached at (518) 894-5035 or at hoosickkid@gmail.com.