HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Event organizer Kevin O’Malley announced Friday that the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade and the Irish Festival at the armory have been canceled. Several bands and floats who were scheduled to march in the parade pulled out, due to poor weather conditions.

O’Malley said parade organizers are deeply disappointed, and that most activities are still happening at downtown businesses. They were stocked up and ready to go, and O’Malley urges you to give them your support if possible.

No decision has been made yet on rescheduling. The parade was supposed to take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.