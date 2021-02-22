Hoosick Falls postpones St. Patrick’s Parade, creates decoration contest

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the continued risk associated with COVID-19 , the 2021 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed until further notice.

Instead of the normal March 13 parade, the Village of Hoosick Falls is asking residents to “Get your green lights on and show us your shamrocks” from March 1-17. The Village invites residents to decorate their houses and businesses with the color green then register the property on the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival Facebook page. Residents will then be provided a map of participating locations so they can drive by and vote for their favorite. At the end of the contest, prizes will be awarded.

Additionally, there will be a socially distanced walk around the Village on March 13 at noon.