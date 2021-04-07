Hoosick Falls police need help finding suspect tied to Bennington

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Hoosick Falls are on the lookout for a suspect in the case of a stolen handgun.

On February 2, they received a report of a handgun missing from a vehicle. On March 24, they recovered it, and performed fingerprint and DNA analysis on the weapon.

Police say they identified a suspect—Brandon Wong, age 27—early in the investigation. After analysis came back, an arrest warrant was issued for Wong on a grand larceny charge.

Police have not been able to locate Wong to execute the warrant. They say he has ties to Bennington, Vermont. If you or someone you know has information about Wong or his whereabouts, contact (518) 686-7900 to speak with the Hoosick Falls Police Department.