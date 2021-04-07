Hoosick Falls police need help finding suspect tied to Bennington

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Hoosick Falls are on the lookout for a suspect in the case of a stolen handgun.

On February 2, they received a report of a handgun missing from a vehicle. On March 24, they recovered it, and performed fingerprint and DNA analysis on the weapon.

Police say they identified a suspect—Brandon Wong, age 27—early in the investigation. After analysis came back, an arrest warrant was issued for Wong on a grand larceny charge.

Police have not been able to locate Wong to execute the warrant. They say he has ties to Bennington, Vermont. If you or someone you know has information about Wong or his whereabouts, contact (518) 686-7900 to speak with the Hoosick Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire