Hoosick Falls Police Chief suspended amid criminal investigation

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe has been suspended with pay due to an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York State Police. Mayor Robert Allen made the announcement on Friday.

“The Board of Trustees remains committed to our police department and the necessary and essential work they do, as well as the safety and security of our community.  We will ensure that our police department serves our village with the highest standards,” said Allen.

Allen did not comment on what the investigation is about, saying it is a personnel matter. Officer Bernard Davock has been appointed officer in charge.

