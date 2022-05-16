HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe has retired. The Village of Hoosick Falls made the announcement on Monday.

On May 11, village officials said they were made aware of Ashe’s intention to retire. He officially retired on Friday, May 13. Officials said they wish Ashe the best of luck with his future endeavors.

On December 17, 2021, it was announced that Ashe had been suspended with pay due to an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York State Police.

“Our Village Police Officers stepped up and served with distinction and honor over the past several months. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts and dedication,” said Mayor of Hoosick Falls Robert Allen.

The village said Officer-in-Charge Paul Aleksonis will continue to lead the Hoosick Falls Police Department.