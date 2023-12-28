HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After serving over 40 years in law enforcement, Chief Tim Colaneri announced his plans to retire at the end of 2023. Upon retirement, Sergeant John Hudson will be appointed as the Officer-In-Charge of the Hoosick Falls Police Department.

Colaneri started his law enforcement career with the Troy Police Department. He served as an Evidence Technician, a member of the Police Color Guard, a 16-year member of the SWAT Emergency Response Team as a Police Sniper, a Sergeant, and a Detective. Upon retirement from the Troy Police Department in May of 2023, he was appointed the Chief of Police of the Hoosick Falls Police Department.

“Even though [Chief Colaneri’s] time leading the HFPD was shorter than we all had hoped, he was able to set a new trajectory quickly and successfully for the department, help us establish short-term and long-term priorities, and work well with our officers, Trustees, and community members, all with the aim of better supporting the HFPD and their work,” said Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen.

Colaneri says he looks forward to enjoying retirement and being able to spend time with his family and friends. He left words of advice for fellow members of the Hoosick Falls Police Department: “Continue to be humble and proud that you protect our citizens and always display integrity, show kindness to your fellow officers and to the public. Never forget: our job is to serve and protect. I wish all of you success in this amazing journey and I know that you will continue to make me proud.”