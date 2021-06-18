Hoosick Falls man plans to hike Mount Kilimanjaro to give back

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A Hoosick Falls man is headed to Africa to take on the hike of a lifetime, and he’s doing it to give back to his community.

At the start of the pandemic, Garrett Wright and a few friends decided to set a sky-high goal: hike Mount Kilimanjaro and raise $10,000 for charity. They’ve been doing smaller hikes throughout the year while raising money and were able to reach their goal! Garrett’s portion of the fundraising is going to the Hoosick Area Church Association Food Pantry because, while he lives in Los Angeles now, he’s never forgotten his roots and wants to inspire kids in his hometown.

“Hoosick Falls just had such a positive impact on my childhood growing up, so I always had a strong connection here, even after I left. Same thing how Kilimanjaro was a dream, a bucket list kind of thing, giving back to Hoosick Falls was similar, I felt like a life’s mission kind of thing,” he said.

Mount Kilimanjaro is more than 19,000 feet high and the hike will take seven days. Along with supporting Hoosick Falls, he’s bringing supplies, like pencils and toothbrushes, to help people in Tanzania as well. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page, “Hoosick Falls Hikes Against Hunger.”