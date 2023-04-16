HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stephen E. Shuler, 47, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested on Friday by Hoosick Falls Police. They say that he robbed a jewelry store in the early morning hours of Monday, April 3.

Stephen Shulen mugshot

Last week, police sent out an alert—including a grainy surveillance photo—seeking help from the public to identify the person who robbed Hoosick Falls Jewelry. They say that he used a hammer to break a window and steal over $800 worth of jewelry.

Now, Shuler faces third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief charges, which are felonies. Police also charged him with misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to reappear in Hoosick Falls Village Court on Thursday evening.

