HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls Police Department, in a joint investigation with New York State Police Brunswick, arrested Rodney Bourn, 48, of Fifth St. in Hoosick Falls. Bourn was arrested after police investigated an incident that occurred at his home on Jan. 13.

He was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree. Bourn was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and remanded to County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.