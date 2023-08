HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hoosick Falls is mourning the loss of Dr. Marcus Martinez. According to the village’s Facebook page, the flag at Woodlawn Park was flown at half-staff on Friday in his honor.

Dr. Martinez is being remembered as a dedicated and caring physician and one of the first to fight what was a long battle over contaminated water in Hoosick Falls.

Many in the community shared their thoughts and prayers on social media for his family.