Hoosick Falls holding info sessions on PFOA class action settlement

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Village of Hoosick Falls

Village of Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hoosick Falls is holding information sessions to answer questions and help residents fill out PFOA class action settlement paperwork. Stephen Schwarz, the lead attorney in the settlement, and other legal counsel will be available in person at the Armory (80 Church Street) in Hoosick Falls.

Info sessions:

  • December 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • December 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • December 4 from 9 a.m. to noon

The meeting will be in the court room/meeting room of the Armory. The village said legal counsel could also have access documents and/or information residents may be trying to track down, such as water and sewer bills, county tax bills, etc.

The $65.25 million PFOA contamination class action settlement was reached with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Honeywell International and 3M in July 2021.

