HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls Police are investigating a structure fire that took place at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When officers got to the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found heavy fire on the north side of the building.

According to police, several fire departments had a tough time putting out the fire due to snow, wind, and extremely cold temperatures. The few people inside the building when the fire started made it out safely with no injuries.

A video on the Hoosick Fire Department Facebook page shows the building engulfed in flames. “The Country Club is a tremendous loss to the community where events of all sorts are celebrated there,” said the Hoosick Fire Department.

Three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation from the fire, said police. The fire is under investigation. The cause has not yet been determined.