HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls School District has issued a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol on Wednesday September 7. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is in place.

A safety situation at a location across the street from Hoosick Fall Central School has led the district to issue a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is active unless permitted by law enforcement. The students will stay with their teachers and go about their day. Law enforcement is was handling the situation.

The district reports the situation across the street from the school is over and have been told that they are allowed to resume classes as normal. They do not have any other information at the time.