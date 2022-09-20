HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.

“We are very happy to share Emmajane’s work and celebrate her remarkable life,” said Historical Society President Samantha Graves. “It is a unique opportunity to connect with someone who has been a part of our rich local history and recorded it to share with future generations.”

Aside from being an artist who recorded her long life through her many paintings, Cottrell was a valued member of the community, a wife, mother, and a farmer. This program is the latest in the Hoosick Historical Society’s long-running series of outdoor art exhibitions that recognize the unique history and culture of the town of Hoosick through the eyes of its residents. Light refreshments will be served.