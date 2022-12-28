HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year’s Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night. Investigators say it happened just before midnight, on December 23.

Several fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Crews were forced to battle not only the flames, but also cold temperatures, snow, and wind.

Three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

This Saturday, the celebrations will start at 5 p.m. In a Facebook post, country club employees assured, “HFCC is going forward.”

A buffet will be held at the Hoosac School from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. From there, the TS Ensemble will usher in the new year, rocking the schoolhouse until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to Hoosac School for their kindness in donating the space,” a spokesperson for the country club said on social media. Reservations are still available, by emailing liz@hoosickfallscountryclub.org.