HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees will consider an agreement for a new water system for residents. The agreement is with Saint Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell to fund and construct a new water system in the village.

This comes after both companies were held responsible for PFOA contamination in the village. The company has to pay $65 million in a class action lawsuit.

The board of trustees will vote on the resolution at their meeting on Wednesday night.