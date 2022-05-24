SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day Weekend, from May 27 through May 30, Hoosic Valley Central School will host a Field of Honor where 1000 American flags will be dedicated and will wave in honor of our Veterans and currently-serving service members. There is still time to take part, flags are still available.

With its 50 stars representing each state and 13 stripes dedicated to the original colonies, the American Flag speaks through its colors. These colors describe the many attributes of the men and women who have, are, and will serve to defend our great country. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white purity and innocence, and blue vigilance, justice, and truth.

Help Hoosic Valley fill their football field with flags in honor of family, neighbors, friends, or the soldier who hasn’t made it home yet from a distant war. After the event, you can take your flag home and fly it proudly for all to see.

Spend a real Memorial Day weekend honoring those who have honored us with their service. To sponsor a flag, head to the Healing Field’s dedicated Schaghticoke website. Flag dismissal is Monday, May 30, from noon to 6 p.m.