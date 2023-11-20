AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sand Lake Merchant and the Sand Lake Center for the Arts announced they will be presenting their inaugural Holiday Merchant Market. The event is scheduled for November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outdoor market will feature nearly 50 vendors, food trucks and family activities, such as holiday displays for photos, facepainting and live music. The event will also offer coffee, hot chocolate and pastries provided by Gipfel Coffee.

Sand Lake Merchant is located at 2869 NY 43 in Averill Park. The Holiday Merchant Market is free to attend and open to the public.