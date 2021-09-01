Hochul requests disaster aid for homes and small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul has requested Physical Disaster Declarations from the Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego and Niagara counties. These declarations would allow homeowners, renters and businesses damaged by severe weather to apply for low-interest loans to help in their recovery.

Groups from 18 counties in New York could be eligible for loans from the Small Business Administration. These include:

Homeowners: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: funds for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

In Rensselaer County, there was damage to 18 homes and nine businesses after a storm on July 14. The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services partnered with emergency management officials to assess the damage which totaled $1,895,000. If the declaration is granted Rensselaer County, it will also include the counties of Albany, Columbia, Greene, Saratoga and Washington.

Hochul also directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets in the wake of Hurricane Ida. This could cause flooding and dangerous travel conditions in the Capital District, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City.