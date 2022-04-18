STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stephentown mobile home park has been found to have PFOA levels exceeding the state maximum contaminant level. The Rensselaer County Health Department said residents of Mountain View Trailer Park have been notified of the elevated levels.

Officials said the Mountain View Park public water system has a level of 10.75 parts per trillion at one well and a level of 12.5 parts per trillion at the second well. The state maximum contaminant level is 10 parts per trillion.

“We have taken the necessary action to inform residents of the situation and to provide owners of Mountain View Park with steps to improve the situation,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

Officials said about 80 mobile homes are located in the mobile home park on State Route 22. Mountain View Park must hire a consulting engineer within 30 days to perform a feasibility study and submit the study within 90 days to the Rensselaer County Health Department.

“The town has been informed of the situation at Mountain View, and is working with the county and other parties to protect public health. We will work jointly with the county to provide more information to the public when it becomes available,” said Town Supervisor PJ Roder.