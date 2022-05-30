TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hart Cluett Museum announced Friday that it will begin a nationwide search for a new executive director. Starlyn D’Angelo, the museum’s current executive director, announced her plans to move earlier in the month of May.

Mark Shipley, president of the museum’s Board of Directors, says that the Board is looking forward to embarking on a new chapter of the organization’s growth. “We thank Star for stepping in during a difficult time for the museum during the pandemic, and for her many contributions leading the museum through reopening to the public,” said Shipley.

Museum staff and board members will temporarily take over for D’Angelo while the search for a new executive director is underway.

The museum recently celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, “Cultivating Community: Agriculture in Rensselaer County,” which explores agricultural innovation, the relationship between people and the land, and how farming has continuously helped to cultivate community throughout Rensselaer County for generations. It is also hosting the Troy Foundry Theatre’s “Echo Chambers: Beckett 3” from Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 18.

The museum offers a variety of programs and tours, including a Gilded Age-themed walking tour that highlights the many locations in Troy that HBO used when shooting season one in the summer of 2021. “We look forward to welcoming HBO back when they return this summer to shoot season two,” said Shipley.