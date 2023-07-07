TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders in Troy said tenants still cannot return to the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex after an independent engineering firm completed inspections on Thursday.

Crews are still removing loose bricks and damaged electric service boxes. Inspectors also said there were unsecured windows. Tenants cannot return home until all the issues are resolved and another inspection is complete.

The city council voted Thursday night to subpoena the property managers who previously said they have made close to $2 million in repairs since taking over in 2022 and are working to improve conditions.