Happiness Drive Thru to spread cheer Saturday morning

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In compliance with social distancing rules, the Brunswick Central School District is hosting a drive-thru community parade to spread some Saturday morning cheer.

The “Happiness Drive-Thru” will begin in front of the Tamarac High School at 11 a.m. Faculty, staff, teachers and administrators will be in front of the campus waiting for families to drive past and wave.

Special guest appearances will be made by Bennie the Bengal, the school mascot, and the Easter Bunny.

The district is inviting the community to drive by and say hi as a way to get out of the house and have something different to look forward to.

The district is also looking for donations to their local food drive to continue to serve the community.

Here’s a list of items they are collecting: