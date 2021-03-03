Hannaford Supermarkets set to build new store in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets Wednesday announced their plans to build a new store located at 9 Lord Avenue for area residents.

The store will reportedly be built at the intersection of Route 7 and Lord Avenue. Hannaford says it will continue to operate the 126th Street Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy at its existing location as well as recently completed major upgrades there last year.

The new 49,000-square-foot store on Lord Avenue will continue to carry great products for customers as well as offer a full-service pharmacy, with drive-through; Hannaford To Go, an online grocery ordering service where customers can pick up their orders at the store; as well as a huge selection of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items.

“This new location will make it even easier for Brunswick-area customers to do their grocery shopping for the week or pick up that one item they need,” said Eric Blom, company spokesman. “We are proud to be investing further in New York, bringing new jobs to the area and strengthening our relationship with the community.”

The store is reportedly expected to employ about 155 full- and part-time associates when it opens. It will be Hannaford’s 52nd supermarket in New York.

“The new store will be an active member of the Brunswick community, contributing to local nonprofit organizations, civic groups and hunger-relief efforts,” Blom said. Last year, Hannaford donated more than 23 million pounds of rescued food to help feed hungry individuals in the cities and towns it serves.