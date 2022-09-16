BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hannaford Supermarket at 9 Lord Avenue in Brunswick is officially set to open on Saturday, September 17. The new store will employ about 150 people.

The 49,000 square-foot store includes a hot and cold foods bar, a selection of grab-and-go meals, as well as local products, and fresh produce. This location also has Hannaford To Go online ordering and delivery and a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Retail Operations, Western Division Andrea Nickerson. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this new addition to our community.”

To celebrate the opening, Hannaford will make $12,000 in donations to local community organizations, including the Tamarac Bands of Brunswick Central School District, the Troy High School Food Pantry, and Unity House.

“As a committed community partner, Hannaford believes in nourishing our communities, including increasing access to healthy foods that fuel our bodies and breaking down barriers to enriching activities that engage our minds,” said Hannaford Brunswick Store Manager Brent Caron. “We are pleased to support these organizations with this donation, and thank the Brunswick community for extending such a warm welcome to our associates.”

Hannaford now has 52 supermarkets in New York. Officials said the Hannaford on 126th Street in Troy will continue to be open.