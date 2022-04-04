TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stars for our Troops, a non-profit based in Troy, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford “Bloomin’ 4 Good” program for the month of April 2022. Hannaford’s program, which launched in August 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back to their community. Each “Bloomin’ 4 Good” bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a non-profit local to the Hannaford store in which it is purchased.

Stars for our Troops will receive funds raised at the Hannaford located at 126th Street and 2nd Avenue in North Troy. The organization will receive a one-dollar donation for every bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in April.

“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten a room or spread a smile,” said Susan Wells, Founder of Stars For Our Troops Inc. “Now they can give back too. Purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet at the North Troy Hannaford in April to give back to this local community. Every bouquet sold makes a difference.”

Founded in 2010, Stars for our Troops gives new life to the stars embroidered on the American flag and uses them with a thank you note to show their appreciation to current military, veterans, and first responders. The local organization has created and mailed over one million stars around the world.